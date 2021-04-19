Mescal Movie Set hopes to ride again

MESCAL, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Old Tucson Studios closed its doors, so too did its sister movie location in Cochise County.

But the Mescal Movie Set is not ready to ride off into the sunset.

KGUN 9 was given an exclusive tour of the old western town on Friday.

The Kartchner family has acquired the property in hopes of bringing it back to life.

This is where major motion pictures like Tombstone and The Quick and the Dead were filmed.

The weather has taken its toll on the old buildings. It is now going through major renovations using volunteer help.

The goal is to attract movie productions.

"This will be a film set," said Mark Sankey, Mescal Movie Set Marketing Director. "We're going to be very aggressive trying to bring back movies, bring back TV episodes, music videos and documentaries. We will be a full-time film set here."

Future plans include opening it up to the public.

"Sometime in the future, public access as far as tours," Sankey said. "We'll have events like weddings and corporate events."

Mescal Movie Set is looking for volunteers to help with restorations through its Facebook.

Much more on the amazing film making history at Mescal Movie Set on this Monday's "Absolutely Arizona."