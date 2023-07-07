NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/9)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Valley Ross locations are hiring, and they think you would be a perfect fit. Join them, and go where off-price retail has never gone before. Their unique “no frills, big thrills” approach has driven growth and success, while delighting and surprising shoppers. Your average day working in a Ross store will be anything but average. Learn more about the many reasons why they are an employer of choice here.

3. Don't miss the Arizona@Work Hiring Event Tuesday, July 11, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 4635 South Central Avenue in Phoenix, 85040. Iconma, Consumer Direct Care Network, BrightView, Union Elementary School District and more will be conducting interviews and offering jobs on the spot. Learn more or register online here.

4. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

5. If you're ready to get hired, visit the Jobertising.com West Valley Job Fair Wednesday, July 12 · 11am - 1pm at Glendale Civic Center, 5750 West Glenn Dr in Glendale, 85301. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress for an interview! Learn more here.

6. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today here!

7. Would you like to be paid well for helping others? HonorHealth is hiring now and offering a sign-on bonus ranging from $1,500 - $20,000. Roles include Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. Excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, tuition assistance and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

8. USAA was founded in 1922 when 25 Army officers decided to insure each other’s vehicles. With roots grounded in the military, they’re built on the core values of their founders. Since then, USAA employees have demonstrated a steadfast focus on our mission and an uncompromising passion for serving our members. USAA offers opportunities in a variety of disciplines at their Phoenix office location and across the US. Current openings include Customer Service opportunities in Property Insurance and Auto Insurance, and Banking, Risk and Audit roles. Their mission of serving the military community is the driving force behind everything that they do. Whether you have a military connection or simply share their passion for helping military families, they’re always looking for talented individuals to join their growing team. As a member of the team, you play a vital role in giving their members financial peace of mind, because of this their Total Rewards serve to build the best career experience. At USAA their employee benefits package includes: on-site clinic and fitness centers for those in office, education assistance, personalized financial advice, and so much more! They’ve worked hard to build a company that supports its people and its mission, and are proud to be recognized as a top employer for many consecutive years. Their mission is servicing military families, and that means hiring them, too. See just how far your talents can take you here.