NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/28)

1. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

2. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

3. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

4. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

5. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Since 1985, with the help of generous donors and volunteers, Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona has been privileged to build more than 1,180 homes, affect more than 3,000 repairs, and improve a place called home for more than 4,000 Arizona families. Habitat leads the way in affordable housing by partnering with local communities and innovating new affordable home ownership solutions, including the first 3D-printed home in Arizona. They have been recognized as one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona is always looking for volunteers to donate their time and associates to join their ReStores. Learn more here.

6. At American Express, colleagues do challenging, purposeful work across a wide range of impactful roles. They back colleagues in work and life by prioritizing well-being, fostering an inclusive culture, and supporting and rewarding personal and professional growth every step of the way. Colleagues are the reason Amex has been named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 12 consecutive years and one of the Valley’s Healthiest Employers for the last 11 years. From reimagining how payment products can push the world forward, to providing insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success, to earning our customers’ loyalty for the long haul – our careers stretch across skill sets, disciplines, and industries. Learn more about Amex’s open roles here.

7. Gila River Resorts and Casino is hosting jobs fairs in May and June to hire 700 positions. The new and existing roles are available at all four locations including Lone Butte, Wild Horse Pass, Vee Quiva and the soon to be open Santan Mountain Casino. Job fairs kickoff on Tuesday, May 2 and will run through Friday, June 29 at various locations throughout the Valley including Sacaton, Casa Grande and Coolidge. Positions are available in all departments including security, guest services and gaming operations. Santan Mountain Casino is expected to be open in late June. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for positions online, bring two forms of identification and four references to the job fairs for same day interviews. Learn more here.

8. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here.