NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (2/12)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

2. The stars come out at night! Do you enjoy working nights and having the flexibility in your days? Then join Mayo Clinic for an onsite hiring event in Arizona for nightshift inpatient areas on Saturday, February 25 from 8 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. You will have the opportunity to meet with their hiring managers and learn more about their expansion and growth and why they are the No. 1 place to work in Arizona. Space is limited, but all applications will be reviewed. The future belongs to those who believe in their dreams, let them help you achieve those dreams. Apply now here.

3. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Finance, Auditors, Analysts and more. Apply here today!

4. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

5. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

6. Donor Network of Arizona has a mission to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Starting in 1986, Donor Network of Arizona has worked with health care and community partners to support donor families and facilitate organ, eye and tissue donation for transplants. Employees at Donor Network of Arizona use their unique talents to make the most of every situation, every opportunity, and every donation. Their vision is to challenge themselves and others every day to realize Arizona’s potential to save and improve lives. Donor Network of Arizona has career opportunities for individuals with backgrounds in ICU nursing, social work/counseling, hospital relations, general medical and technical fields, as well as an assortment of positions requiring minimal related experience. If you’re passionate, positive and eager to be a part of impactful work, apply here to join the team at Donor Network of Arizona today!

7. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

8. Don't miss Jobertising.com's West Valley Job Fair. Find a great job on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at the Glendale Civic Center located at 5750 West Glenn Drive , Glendale, Arizona, 85301. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress for an interview! Learn more here.