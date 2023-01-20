NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you (1/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Scottsdale jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas (located at 6333 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85250). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Scottsdale Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here. Some of the featured companies include SPROUTS Farmers Market, Drive Time, Parker and Sons, Fry's Food Stores, SUNBELT RENTALS, PIEDMONT Airlines, STAR Protection Agency, Shamrock Foods Company, Arizona at Work, Early Warning, Hilton Hotels and many more.

2. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

3. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

4. Looking for a new career? Aramark is having a hiring event January 25th and 26th from 10am to 3pm! At ASU Tempe Campus - Memorial Union. They will be hiring for all their positions, which includes Food Service Workers & Supervisors, Cooks, Catering, Cashiers, Baristas, Retail, and more! Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to millions of people, in 19 countries around the world, every day. Rooted in service and united by our purpose, they strive to do great things for each other, their partners, our communities, and our planet. Learn more here.

5. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

6. The stars come out at night! Do you enjoy working nights and having the flexibility in your days? Then join Mayo Clinic for an onsite hiring event in Arizona for nightshift inpatient areas on Saturday, February 25 from 8 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. You will have the opportunity to meet with their hiring managers and learn more about their expansion and growth and why they are the No. 1 place to work in Arizona. Space is limited, but all applications will be reviewed. The future belongs to those who believe in their dreams, let them help you achieve those dreams. Apply now here.

7. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

8. Looking to join a BOOMING company in a great industry? Join Fairlife at their job fair on January 26th from 1pm-6pm at their Goodyear warehouse. Sign on bonuses and on the spot offers will be available! The company is driven by its values of caring for the people, animals, and planet it touches across its business. Learn more about the company and RSVP here.