NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (03/29)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Don't miss HonorHealth's HUGE hiring event! Take your Nursing or Allied Health career beyond expectations! Join them Thursday March 31st from 2PM-6PM for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters. Experienced and New Graduates are welcome. Transition Incentive Bonus offered on select full-time positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort Conference Center, 11111 N. 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85020. Click here for more info.

2. If you're good with children, Whiz Kidz Preschools may be the right choice for your career. The locally owned and operated preschool is hiring for dozens of positions at all four of it's Valley locations including Scottsdale. Positions include lead teachers, assistant teachers, campus directors, and more. Benefits include paid time off, paid holidays, healthcare, 401K, paid training, free staff meals, free childcare, bonus incentive programs and more. The pandemic has caused many teachers to take on new jobs due to low pay, causing a local (and national) childcare shortage. Whiz Kidz positions start at $16-$18 an hour compared to the national average of less than $12 an hour. Click here for more info.

3. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

4. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

5. Fry's/Kroger is hiring full-time order selectors. Multiple shifts available with pay starting at $18 per hour. Looking for people to start ASAP! Head here for more info.

6. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? Farmers Insurance® is a certified Great Place to Work, recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies To Work For and dedicated to helping provide team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment. Farmers® is now growing their Phoenix team – learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Sales, and more here.

7. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for remote Customer Experience roles in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

8. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

