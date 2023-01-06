NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.

2. Voya Financials’ culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity, and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Customer Service Representatives, Experience Designers and more. Apply here today!

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

5. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

6. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

7. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently looking for energetic, hospitality-minded professionals with both recent and relevant experience in one of the following categories: Assistant Cook, Assistant Waiter, Bar Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Restaurant Steward - Busser/Server, Photographer (1 year of experience required), Sous Chef, Stateroom Steward - Hotel Room, Housekeeping, Utility - Janitorial in Galley & Hotel. Inaugurated in 2005, Pride of America is the first US-flagged cruise ship in nearly fifty years. She is currently the only American registered major cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market from Honolulu, sailing to Kahului (Maui), Lahaina (Maui), and Nawiliwili (Kauai). Because she is flagged in the United States, Pride of America is required to carry a US crew. There are 935 crew employed on Pride of America. Learn more here.

8. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

