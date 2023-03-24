NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (3/26)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to Share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $3,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 Sponsor.

2. BestCompaniesAZ 9th Annual Vet Talks Event is on March 30th from 11-1pm at University of Phoenix. Explore careers with Veteran committed companies! This event is free for all Veterans and/or Veteran spouses. Come by and meet Arizona’s award-winning, military-friendly companies with veteran business professionals. Don’t miss your chance to find your dream career! Learn more here.

3. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Scottsdale jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas (located at 6333 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85250). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Scottsdale Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.

4. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

5. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

6. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Finance, Auditors, Analysts and more. Apply here today!

7. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

8. Calling all wine aficionados! Those that have a thirst for knowledge about wine are invited to join the team at the LDV Winery Tasting Room in Old Town Scottsdale. The company is now hiring for a Tasting Room Hospitality and Sales Manager as well as a Hospitality and Sales Associate/Wine Concierge. These roles require customer service, management and sales experience — plus a passion for wine and wine education! The ideal candidates are enthusiastic team players, have excellent communication skills, hospitality experience and, of course, an interest in wine. Full- and part-time positions are available. Those interested in the positions are invited to send their resumes and letter of interest to info@LDVWinery.com. For more about LDV Winery, click here.