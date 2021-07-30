NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring right NOW! (08/01)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Don't miss the Best Hire Virtual Career Fair, August 18th starting at 9AM. If you are looking for a job in Phoenix AZ this event is one you will not want to miss. Interview with multiple candidates from the cities top employers. Print out multiple resumes, dress your best and land your dream job. Learn more here.

2. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

3. Liberty Mutual, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Women and Great Place to Work certified company, is hiring sales representatives across the state including Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. As a Liberty Mutual field sales representative, you’ll enjoy a diverse, supportive environment, along with a competitive compensation program, including base salary, uncapped commissions and a bonus structure, and comprehensive benefits. If you’re a passionate salesperson, competitive go-getter, people person and relationship builder, apply today and bring your expertise. For a limited time, Liberty is offering a $5k Sign on Bonus for new candidates that have an active P&C or active Life and health license. Apply to open positions here.

4. Start a new career with a great company! Safeway is hiring for a wide range of positions from Customer Service to Pharmacy. Paid training included. Learn more here.

5. At YRC Freight everything they do revolves around a simple product: moving freight from point A to point B, on time and in one piece. As the original LTL carrier, they have almost 100 years of experience consistently delivering for their customers while placing the highest value on the success of their 20,000+ employees. They are currently looking for full-time Dock Workers to load and unload trailers at their terminal location. Join the YRC Freight team and you’ll receive competitive pay, scheduled increases, and 100% paid health insurance for you and your family - the BEST benefits package in the industry. Experience the YRC Freight difference and apply now here!

6. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

7. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

8. Salt River Project is hiring for its award-winning customer contact center. SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit utility and the nation's third-largest public power and water company. English and bilingual employees are needed NOW. The pay is $19.51 per hour and full benefits are available after a three-month training and transition process. Selected customer service representatives will receive a paid comprehensive six-week training, which counts toward 16 college credits. SRP offers a work-from-home schedule during the pandemic. Learn more and apply online here.

