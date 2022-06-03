NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!

2. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

3. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

4. Recruit Military is holding a Job Fair for Valley veterans on June 9th at State Farm Stadium. Positions include government, transportation, cyber security and more. Register online here.

5. Door Sales & Installations is hiring. This door and trim company has openings for Trim Carpenter, Estimator of Trim Carpentry, and Foreman. Positions are in Maricopa County, Tempe, and Pima County – Tucson area. For more information and to apply online click here.

6. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

7. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

8. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.