NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (02/13)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Thousands of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs next Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Greater Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here. Some of the featured companies include Arizona State University, Fry's Food STores, Microchip, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Gila River Hotels & Casinos, PECKHAM, ARAMARK, OneMain Financial, PER SCHOLAS, VEREGY, WIS International Solutions You Can Count On, Parker and Sons, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Bankers Life, GraybaR, State of Arizona, Arizona @ Work and many more.

2. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here.

3. Looking for a career with a Fortune 500 company in the technology sector? CDW is hiring immediately for their Sales Representative (Hybrid) role in Arizona. Take advantage of CDW’s exceptional, paid training program where you are on the fast-track to some of the largest, most innovative technology brands in the IT industry. CDW was recently named a 2021 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona and one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. CDW strives to cultivate an inclusive, collaborative, coworker-centric culture that encourages all coworkers to be their authentic selves and do their best work. Learn more about CDW and their open roles here.

4. Discover Financial Services is growing across its credit card and bank lines of business, and to meet its needs, the company is looking to fill more than 1,000 customer care center positions by the end of 2022. This exciting hiring initiative features roles with location flexibility, allowing employees to choose how they work – on-site, remote, or a combination of both – as long as they live in a state with a call center, which includes Arizona. Open positions include customer service representatives, cardmember assistance (collections) representatives, underwriters, personal loans specialists, and team leaders. Click here for more info.

5. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #1 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Sales, Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

6. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted as BuilIn's 100 Best Large Companies to Work for (2022), and winners of Comparably's Best Company Culture/Diversity/Company for Women/Best CEO! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave, and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

7. REI is looking for bright and motivated people to join their Distribution Center staff and help contribute to their success as the nation’s largest consumer co-op. You will help move product accurately and expertly throughout the warehouse. You may have the opportunity, after training and certification, to operate power equipment such as pallet riders. Associates will work in multiple areas as assigned and support areas based on business volume and team performance. Warehouse Associates are a vital part of the REI Team and are the most common entry point into our Distribution Center Team. Play a critical role at the Co-op by helping their product reach customer's doors! Learn more here.

8. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles here today!