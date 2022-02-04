NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (02/06)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. REI is looking for bright and motivated people to join their Distribution Center staff and help contribute to their success as the nation’s largest consumer co-op. You will help move product accurately and expertly throughout the warehouse. You may have the opportunity, after training and certification, to operate power equipment such as pallet riders. Associates will work in multiple areas as assigned and support areas based on business volume and team performance. Warehouse Associates are a vital part of the REI Team and are the most common entry point into our Distribution Center Team. Play a critical role at the Co-op by helping their product reach customer's doors! Learn more here.

2. Discover Financial Services is growing across its credit card and bank lines of business, and to meet its needs, the company is looking to fill more than 1,000 customer care center positions by the end of 2022. This exciting hiring initiative features roles with location flexibility, allowing employees to choose how they work – on-site, remote, or a combination of both – as long as they live in a state with a call center, which includes Arizona. Open positions include customer service representatives, cardmember assistance (collections) representatives, underwriters, personal loans specialists, and team leaders. Click here for more info.

3. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

4. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

5. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

6. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? Farmers Insurance® is a certified Great Place to Work, recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies To Work For and dedicated to helping provide team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment. Farmers® is now growing their Phoenix team – learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Sales, and more here.

7. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

8. Head into a great career with a well established company. Safeway is hiring for a wide variety of positions from Pharmacy Techs to Warehouse Associates. Pay, hours and location vary by position, but there's sure to be one close to you. Learn more and apply online here.