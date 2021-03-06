Educational options that could lead to an even better career path

PHOENIX — Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans are still out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and for some, it may be time to think about a new career option all together.

West-MEC, which stands for Western Maricopa Education Center, is the career and technical education school district for the northern and western portion of Maricopa County. It offers programs for high school students and adults.

Superintendent Greg Donovan said, they have nearly 30 different career options to choose from that they can offer an education in.

"Typically, when we talk about a career in technical education... often that's what people think about... is the trades, or what some people just typically say... construction. That is extremely popular. There is a huge need," Superintendent Donovan said.

He said, by far, their highest enrollment is with welding right now.

"If you look at the opportunities provided by West-MEC, every one of them has remained high and hiring during this entire pandemic," Donovan said. "These things are not going away."

