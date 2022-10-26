Rent prices remain high: Group asks candidates to take action

PHOENIX — The cost of rent has skyrocketed within the past year and while the average price in Phoenix has gone down slightly this month, it is still not enough for many to make ends meet.

That is why the group Fuerte Arts Movement is holding a community forum on Wednesday where they will screen the first episode of their "Rent Is Too High" documentary series. It's a production showing interviews with people in the Valley who are being priced out of their homes.

The group is also asking candidates in the upcoming election to attend the event and, if elected, take action to stop uncontrollable rates.

"I'm grateful I'm in an opportunity that I have a safety net which is my parents and things like that but I know that's not the case for everybody so it's genuinely heartbreaking to see," said Clarissa Rodriquez with Fuerte. "You'll see it in the documentary, people who have retired that aren't able to afford housing off of their social security."

According to Zillow, the average monthly rent in Phoenix is $2,015. That is down $65 compared to last month. But if you compare it to last year, you'll the average rent in January 2021 was $1,500.

Wednesday's event is open to the public and people are encouraged to RSVP by clicking here.

