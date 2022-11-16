More people turning to discount stores amid inflation

PEORIA, AZ — People like Beth, who came to Arizona to retire, know just how much every penny counts.

"I'm on a fixed income," she said. "I budget carefully, and I try to make it go further."

That's why you'll often find her at Peoria Discount Grocery, stocking up on items not just for herself, but her neighbors as well.

So ABC15 went down the aisles with store manager Erika Pennick, to see what makes the store different. Pennick says with a wholesale background, the family-owned business has access to food at a cheaper price.

"We get from other mainstream grocery stores," Pennick said. "Things they've pulled from the shelves, maybe the packaging has changed."

Pennick says some of the cans may be dented, or some of the items may be close to the "best if used by" date. When asked how their prices compare to mainstream supermarkets, Pennick says they try to be 60% of full, normal prices.

"So if they charge a dollar, we charge 60 cents," she said.

Pennick says they've seen an increase in new customers over the past year and they aren't alone. Data from the company Placer shows places like the Dollar Store and Five Below have seen an increase in customers, with weekly visits to discount stores up 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Peoria Discount Grocery is near 83rd and Peoria avenues. The store has discounts for seniors on Thursdays, students on Fridays, and every day for first responders and teachers.