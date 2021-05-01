City of Tempe launches colorful campaign to encourage safe support of local businesses

TEMPE, AZ — Need another reason to grab take-out this week? The City of Tempe has launched its 'Color Your Community' campaign.

The multi-week event encourages residents to participate in Take-Out Tuesday with their local businesses to encourage safely supporting the economy. When a community member goes to pick up their food, inside they will find a historical coloring page.

Mayor Corey Woods joined ABC15 Mornings to talk about the goal of the program.

"We clearly want people to continue to support our local small businesses during this time," said Mayor Woods. "There are many people, like my father... who is 81 years old and has not been to a restaurant in over a year. But he still tries to support his favorite local restaurants are around after the pandemic is a thing of the past. So... he's been doing a lot of curbside take-out and so, we want people - if they're doing that Take-out Tuesday to make sure that they pick-up a meal for themselves or for their families and also grab one of these coloring sheets... it allows people to get dinner for the evening... it allows you to have a fun experience of coloring and learning a little about Tempe's Sesquicentennial - our 150-year anniversary. It allows you to learn a lot about our history."

The campaign goes on until May 18.

You can learn more about the campaign and print the color pages for your family, by clicking here.