Governor Hobbs announces bill moratorium against GOP-led statehouse

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has announced a moratorium on signing legislation that has not already reached her desk.

She wants Republican lawmakers to "end the political theater" and pass a bipartisan supplemental funding bill to protect services for Arizonans with disabilities.

“It is shameful that Reps. Livingston, Gress, and other members of the legislative majority continue to hold Arizonans with disabilities hostage to their manufactured chaos,” Hobbs said. “While they leverage a crisis of their own creation to engage in political warfare, Arizonans with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other disabilities are the ones harmed by their partisan attacks. That’s unacceptable to me, and after meeting with families dependent on these critical services, I know it’s unacceptable to the nearly 60,000 Arizonans who rely on the Division of Developmental Disabilities to live their lives with independence and dignity. Their introduced proposal is unserious and a complete nonstarter."

On Tuesday, a House panel pushed through a bill that would fix the massive budget shortfall for Arizona's disability services, but there was a bipartisan push to make changes to that proposal.

The state's Division of Developmental Disabilities runs out of money at the end of April.

If lawmakers do not pass a supplemental funding bill, the agency would shut down until the state's new budget year in July.

The agency provides services for nearly 60,000 disabled Arizonans.