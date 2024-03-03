Yavapai County to send corrected sample ballots after printing error

Due to a printing error, Yavapai County will be sending out corrected sample ballots to households of voters not on the Active Early Voter List.

According to the county director of elections, a printing error occurred during the production process of 3,944 sample ballots for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election.

The sample ballots, which are not used as official ballots, will be mailed no later than March 5.

If you are a voter not on the Active Early Voter List and do not receive a corrected sample ballot, then the initial ballot sent to your household does not contain an error.

Sample ballots can also be viewed online.

"Yavapai County takes the election process very seriously and when issues arise, we do everything we can, as quickly as possible, to resolve them. In this instance, the vendor we use made a printing error on 3,944 sample ballots," said Laurin Custis, Yavapai County director of elections. "Upon discovering the error, we worked diligently with the vendor to determine the scope of the problem and to implement an action plan to correct it. In this case, corrected sample ballots will be mailed to each affected household by Tuesday, March 5, 2024."