Will abortion be the deciding issue in Arizona's U.S. Senate race?

The economy, inflation and the border are three issues favoring Republican candidates heading into the November election. Democrats are hoping one issue, reproductive rights, will rise above them and be the difference maker when voters cast their ballots.

"50 years of precedent gone. It's a big deal. It's going to continue to be a big deal in this election and in future elections," Democratic Communications Consultant Julie Erfle.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturned Roe v Wade in June, and the lifting of a decades old injunction in October allowing Arizona to enforce it's pre-Roe ban on abortion triggered an outcry. In Arizona, women are taking a closer look at the candidates, including the men running for the U.S. Senate.

"I think it's energized democrats. I think it also energized some Republican women and Independents," Erfle said.

But Cathi Herrod, the President of the Center for Arizona Policy Action, believes abortion will not be the deciding issue in Arizona.

"Arizonans are concerned most on issues like border security, inflation, the economy. The price of gasoline is going up again. That's what's on most Arizonans' minds," Herrod said.

Republican Blake Masters originally supported a federal ban on all abortions. He has since softened his position, telling KTAR he supports the law the Arizona legislature passed, and the governor signed this year which allows abortions for the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Mark Kelly supports the right to choose and Kelly supports a federal law codifying Roe v Wade.

Libertarian Marc Victor told KTAR he supported the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe and thinks individual cities should determine if abortion is legal.