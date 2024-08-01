WATCH: Senator JD Vance visits the southern border in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — With immigration and border security a top talking point on the campaign trail, Arizonans can expect campaign stops from both Republican and Democrat candidates in the coming days.

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance toured a short stretch of the Arizona-Sonora border today in Cochise County and made brief remarks for the press in attendance.

"They started their Administration, Kamala Harris came into office making promises and she kept those promises to open the American Southern border. They stopped deportations on Day One. They stopped construction of the border wall on Day One," Vance said. "We see the border wall sitting here ready to be completed behind us and that can't happen because of Kamala Harris's Administration."

Watch video of Vance's border press conference in the player below:

Sen. JD Vance speaks at Arizona's southern border amid campaign push

Vance's visit comes at a time when apprehensions of border crossers are relatively low, dropping by more than 60% since June, following an executive order by President Biden restricting asylum seekers.

At the same time, in Cochise County—where Vance is making his stop—officials say concerns over smuggling and high-speed chases remain high.

Vance's visit to Arizona, which included a rally Wednesday in Glendale, precedes a campaign stop by Vice President Harris next week. She'll be touring a number of battleground states starting Tuesday, after she's expected to name her running mate.

ABC15 also had an exclusive interview with Vance during his visit to Glendale. Watch that interview here.