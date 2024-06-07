Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

WATCH: One-on-one with President Biden's Campaign National Communications Director

Michael Tyler spoke about the border, economy, and campaign plans in the state, among other things
ABC15's Ben Brown sat down with Michael Tyler, the National Communications Director for President Biden's campaign, one day after former President Donald Trump was in town for a campaign event. Tyler spoke about the border, economy, and campaign plans in the state, among other things.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 07, 2024

PHOENIX — ABC15's Ben Brown sat down with Michael Tyler, the National Communications Director for President Biden's campaign, one day after former President Donald Trump was in town for a campaign event.

Tyler spoke about the border, economy, and campaign plans in the state, among other things.

Watch the full exclusive interview in the player below:

WATCH: One-on-one with President Biden's Campaign National Communications Director Michael Tyler

FULL COVERAGE: America Votes 2024

Former President Trump also spoke exclusively with ABC15 before his campaign event Thursday. Watch that video in the player below:

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks with ABC15 ahead of Phoenix campaign town hall

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen