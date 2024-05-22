Watch Now
WATCH: Arizona Election 2024; U.S. House CD3 Republican and Democratic debates

The Republican debate begins at 4 p.m., the Democrat debate begins at 6 p.m.
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 17:19:12-04

PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you primary race debates.

The next debate on Wednesday, May 22 will be between the Republicans running for U.S. House Congressional District 3 and will begin at 4 p.m.

The two participants in the Republican debate are expected to be: Jeff ZinkJesus and David Mendoza.

After that, a debate will be held between the Democrats running for U.S. House Congressional District 3 and will begin at 6 p.m.

The three participants in the Democrat debate are expected to be: Duane M. Wooten, Raquel Teran, and Yassamin Ansari.

Both debates will be streamed live in the player below:

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.

