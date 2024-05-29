WATCH: Arizona Election 2024; Congressional District 4 Republican debate

PHOENIX — Republicans running for U.S. House Congressional District 4 will hold a debate tonight at 6 p.m.

Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you primary race debates.

The debate between the Republicans running for U.S. House Congressional District 4 will be live streamed on the ABC15 app on your streaming devices and in this story.

The four people expected to join the debate are David Giles, Jerone Davison, Kelly Cooper, and Zuhdi Jasser.

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.

Watch previous debates from this year's election cycle in the player below: