WATCH: Arizona Election 2024; AZ District 2 debate with Jonathan Nez

PHOENIX — Arizona's general election is on November 5 and ABC15 is providing the chance to hear directly from the candidates.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates.

A one-on-one discussion with Democrat Jonathan Nez, who is running for U.S. House Congressional District 2, will begin at 6 p.m.

Republican incumbent Eli Crane chose not to participate in the debate.

Watch it in the player below