Watch Now
NewsPoliticsAmerica Votes | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Arizona Election 2024; AZ District 2 debate with Jonathan Nez

The debate begins at 6 p.m.
Arizona flag
Ruskpp
Arizona flag
Posted

PHOENIX — Arizona's general election is on November 5 and ABC15 is providing the chance to hear directly from the candidates.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates.

A one-on-one discussion with Democrat Jonathan Nez, who is running for U.S. House Congressional District 2, will begin at 6 p.m.

Republican incumbent Eli Crane chose not to participate in the debate.

Watch it in the player below

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen