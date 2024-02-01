Watch Now
WATCH: An inside look at how a ballot is made

A Phoenix-based company is responsible for printing ballots used in nearly two dozen states
Maricopa County's own Runbeck Election Services is responsible for printing ballots that are used in elections in nearly two dozen states.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jan 31, 2024
With an expected nationwide output of 35 million ballots this year, most Arizona voters will be voting on a Runbeck ballot.

While paper ballots aren't new to the U.S. — they've been used across the nation for more than two centuries — companies like Runbeck are facing new challenges as election misinformation has gone mainstream.

