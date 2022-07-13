PHOENIX — The Arizona State Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. To prepare for the Primary, and the state’s General Election on November 6, 2022, we’ve put together a voting how-to guide for Arizona residents.

WHEN IS THE PRIMARY ELECTION?

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

WHEN IS THE ARIZONA GENERAL ELECTION?

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

CAN I STILL REGISTER TO VOTE IN THE PRIMARY?

No. Registration for the Arizona Primary Election ended on July 05, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

However, it is not too late to register for the state’s General Election. The deadline to register for the General Election is Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

CAN I STILL REQUEST A MAIL-IN BALLOT FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION?

Yes. If you are a registered voter in Maricopa County, you can still register for a mail-in ballot. Voters have 11 days prior to the election to request a mail-in ballot. Registered voters have until Friday, July 22, 2022, at 5 p.m. (11 days before the election) to request a ballot by mail. To sign up for a ballot by mail, click here to register in Maricopa County or here to register on the Secretary of State’s website.

It is recommended voters return their ballots via mail by July 26, 2022, at the latest. Otherwise, they can drop off their ballots at a secure dropbox location.

WHERE CAN I VOTE IN PERSON IN MARICOPA COUNTY?

In Maricopa County alone, there are over 200 in-person voting locations that will be open on Primary election day, August 2, 2022. Maricopa County offers “vote anywhere” Vote Centers, meaning voters don’t have a single assigned polling location. Instead, they can choose from a list of Vote Centers listed on the county’s website. Maricopa County’s website also allows voters to filter through Vote Centers that are currently open, are dropbox only locations, and even check to see which Vote Centers have the shortest wait times.

Currently, registered early voters can go to one of 10 open polling locations to cast their vote in person. More Vote Centers will open closer to election day.

Those with early mail-in ballots can also take their ballots to secure dropbox locations across the county.

I DON’T LIVE IN MARICOPA COUNTY. WHERE CAN I VOTE OR DROP OFF MY BALLOT?

The Arizona Clean Elections Commission, a non-partisan commission that provides information on voter education, put together a statewide map with voting locations across Arizona. Click here to see their map.

WHERE CAN I FIND INFORMATION ABOUT CANDIDATES?

The Arizona Secretary of State’s website lists Federal, State, and Legislative candidates.

For the Primary election, click here.

For the General election, click here.

WHAT IS ON MY BALLOT? WHO AM I VOTING FOR?

In the August Primary Election, federal, state, and county elections take place. There are also 23 local jurisdictions, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department website.

You can request a sample ballot in Maricopa County by going to BeBallotReady.vote.

For all other counties, the Arizona Clean Elections Commission has a full breakdown of voting dates and what is on the ballot.

HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE IN MARICOPA COUNTY?

There are multiple ways to register to vote in Arizona. Maricopa County residents can register online, print a voter registration form, and return it “completed, dated and signed” by mail, or by dropping it off in person, according to the Maricopa County Election Department’s website. For more information, click here.

HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE IN ARIZONA?

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office has an online portal called the Arizona Voter Information Portal where voters can search for their voter registration, find polling locations, request ballots by mail, and track the status of their ballot, among other things.

WHAT IS A VALID FORM OF ID TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN ARIZONA?

To register to vote in Arizona, proof of citizenship is required. The easiest ID to use when registering to vote is a state driver’s license. If a voter does not have an Arizona license, they need two forms of ID. According to the Maricopa County Election Department, photocopies of the following can be used to register to vote (verbatim from the website):

“A legible photocopy of a birth certificate that verifies citizenship and supporting legal documentation (i.e. marriage certificate) if the name on the birth certificate is not the same as your current legal name.”



“A legible photocopy of the pertinent pages of your passport.”



“A legible photocopy of U.S. naturalization documents.”



“Your Alien Registration Number, Naturalization Certificate Number, or Citizenship Certificate Number.”



“Your Indian Census Number, Bureau of Indian Affairs Card Number, Tribal Treaty Card Number, or Tribal Enrollment Number.”



“A legible photocopy of your Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood or Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth.”

WHAT IS A VALID FORM OF ID TO VOTE IN ARIZONA?

A valid government ID is required to vote in Arizona. A valid ID includes the voter’s name, photo, and address where they are registered to vote. Click here to see valid forms of ID.

I’M AN INDEPENDENT VOTER. I CAN’T VOTE IN THE ARIZONA STATE PRIMARY, RIGHT?

Wrong. Arizona has an open Primary election, unlike the Presidential Primary Election. Registered Independent Arizona voters can vote in the Arizona State Primary. However, Independent voters must let the election department in their county know which party (Democrat or Republican) they want to cast their ballot for. If voting in person, Independent or voters without a party preference can request a party ballot at their voting location. “This is a one-time request and does not change your party preference,” the Maricopa County Elections Department noted on their website.

WHAT ELSE?

If you have any questions not answered here, contact your local election office, or visit one of the websites below.

Arizona Voter Information Portal

Maricopa County Elections Department

Arizona Secretary of State

Arizona Clean Elections Commission

Arizona.Vote