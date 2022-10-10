Thousands attend Republican rally to hear from Donald Trump

MESA — On Sunday, several thousand people showed up for a Republican party rally in Mesa.

There were plenty of candidates in attendance but the crowd was there for one reason: to see and hear from former President Donald Trump.

It was a rally for Arizona Republicans, but that didn't stop people from as far away as Illinois, Southern California and Nevada from coming to Mesa.

For the first part of his speech, Trump stuck to the script. He spoke on Democats' impact on the economy, inflation and the border.

"We don't want crime, we want a strong military, no taxes. We want great education and we're going to eliminate the crazy Nancy Pelosi's political career once and for all," Trump said.

But as he has done in previous appearances, Trump talked about the 'stolen election.' He criticized the FBI raid on his Florida home and the ongoing federal, state and Congressional investigations.

"You don't hear about greatness anymore, all you hear about is investigations. I've been investigated now seven years I think," he said.

The races for Arizona Senator, Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General are tight. Trump says independent voters will make the difference.