THIS WEEK: Former President Obama to attend campaign rally for Democratic candidates

Former President Barack Obama is coming to the Valley on Wednesday to attend a campaign rally for Democratic candidates ahead of the November 8 election.

Senator Mark Kelly and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, along with other Arizona community leaders, are expected to attend the rally.

President Obama is expected to rally voters, encouraging them to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot, according to a press release from the Arizona Democratic Party.

