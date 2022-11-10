Some propositions still too close to call in Arizona

Arizonans not only weighed on candidates, but also on the pros and cons of several ballot measures this election season.

Only a few of those items were called by the Associated Press on Tuesday. The other races remain too close to call.

Voters did approve Proposition 209 which raises the amount of assets shielded from bill collectors.

Which lowers the maximum interest rate on medical debt from 10% to 3% annually.

"Well it's affected me mostly by my credit," said Liz Gorski.

Gorski was in a serious car crash when she was 15 years old, but has spent thousands of dollars paying off medical debt for some of the care she's received as an adult.

She said the bills were sent to collections and negatively impacted her credit and ability to get a house.

"I was a teen mom and I was not able to have stability in my life for my daughter," she added.

Gorski told ABC15 that the measure will make paying off debt easier.

Meanwhile, other propositions remained too close to call including Proposition 308.

If approved, Prop 308 would give any student that graduates an Arizona high school access to in-state college tuition.

The bill would be especially helpful for so-called Dreamers which are students brought to the country illegally through no fault of their own.

Hazel Villatoro told ABC15 that she's lived in the U.S., ever since she was a year old and considers herself an Arizona student.

However, because she's undocumented, she has to pay nearly triple for tuition at in-state colleges.

She said Dreamers would be more likely to attend college if they could pay in-state tuition.

"If you're working hard towards (earning a degree), then you should have the opportunity to keep studying, the same opportunity as your fellow students," she said.

On Wednesday, Prop 308 was still too close to call.

Organizers with Yes on 308 said they are hoping the measure passed.

"The numbers are right where our polling said it would be so it looks like we're going to hang on but it's not time to spike the football," said Tyler Montague, chairman of Yes on 308.

If made official, both Prop 209 and 308 would take effect in January.

Voters always approved Proposition 211 which was a citizen initiative designed to shine a light on so-called dark money.

The measure will require any organization spending more than $5,000 to identify all donors with big penalties for failing to do so.

Meanwhile, voters defeated a measure that would have allowed the legislature to make changes to voter-approved laws.

For the latest results.