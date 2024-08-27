Watch Now
SHARE YOUR VOICE: Be a part of ABC15's election night debate panel

PHOENIX — With the first presidential debate between former President Trump and Vice President Harris around the corner, we want to share your voice!

We are looking for people who are willing to watch the debate from the ABC15 studio and provide feedback during television segments to air that night and in the following days.

The debate is expected to be held September 10 at 6 p.m. local time and can be watched live on ABC15 and abc15.com.

