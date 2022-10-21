Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election.

“Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.

Her message was accompanied by a Wednesday letter to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors from the State Elections Director Kori Lorick and Hobbs.

The letter “urges” the board to “abandon this misguided effort” to conduct a hand count, saying “Arizona has rigorous standards in place to ensure that electronic voting systems used in our elections are secure and accurate…”

The letter says hand counting raises “numerous concerns” including time and human error. It would also raise “operational and security concerns.”

According to the letter, Cochise County has already filed its election plan with the Secretary of State, confirming they would process ballots electronically.

The board of supervisors is set to vote next week on whether to do a hand count with just over two weeks until Election Day. A board meeting agenda shows the topic will be discussed Monday at 2 p.m.