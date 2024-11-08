Republican David Schweikert wins, keeps House seat in Arizona's 1st Congressional District

PHOENIX — Projections show Republican Congressman David Schweikert will serve another term representing Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

Schweikert is projected to have won his race against Democratic candidate Dr. Amish Shah, according to Decision Desk.

With an extensive political background since he was 30 years old, seven-time Republican incumbent David Schweikert will be serving his eighth term in Congress.

Schweikert prides himself on being a ‘Budget Hawk.’ He currently holds several seats on committees. He is the current Chairman of the Oversight Subcommittee and holds a seat on the Tax and Social Security Subcommittees on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Schweikert authored and passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Cuts Act. Schweikert is focused on state economic growth and says he prides himself on working with Arizona tribal communities.

Arizona’s 1st Congressional District consists of nearly 800,000 residents in the northeastern Maricopa County area, including north Phoenix and Scottsdale.