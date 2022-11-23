Republican candidate for AG Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit over election results in Arizona

PHOENIX — Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed a lawsuit over the results of the 2022 elections.

Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee filed a 25-page complaint against every county recorder and board of supervisor in the state.

Hamadeh claims it's about "gross incompetence and mismanagement" of the election claims that haven't been substantiated.

The complaint also states there were a host of errors and inaccuracies in the management of some polling place operations and also in the processing and tabulation of certain ballots.

Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election by certain election officials. I will not stop fighting until ALL voters receive justice.



See you in court. pic.twitter.com/5jJ6WWt8IK — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 23, 2022

Hamadeh's race is headed for a recount after finishing 510 votes behind Democrat Kris Mayes.