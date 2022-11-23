Watch Now
NewsPoliticalYour Voice, Your Vote | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Republican candidate for AG Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit over election results in Arizona

Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed a lawsuit over the 2022 election results.
Abraham Abe Hamadeh official photo
Posted at 6:20 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 20:26:28-05

PHOENIX — Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed a lawsuit over the results of the 2022 elections.

Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee filed a 25-page complaint against every county recorder and board of supervisor in the state.

Hamadeh claims it's about "gross incompetence and mismanagement" of the election claims that haven't been substantiated.

The complaint also states there were a host of errors and inaccuracies in the management of some polling place operations and also in the processing and tabulation of certain ballots.

Hamadeh's race is headed for a recount after finishing 510 votes behind Democrat Kris Mayes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!