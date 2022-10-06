Registered Latinos voters push even harder to 'get out their vote' five weeks before election

Arizona is less than a week away until the last date for those who can register to vote in the general election.

ABC15 spoke with Joe Garcia with Chicanos Por La Cause Action Fund, he says they are still trying to get as many people registered by October 11.

Back in April, Garcia's organization partnered with other groups for a $10 million ‘Get Out the Latino Vote’ campaign.

"This campaign involves everything from going door to door, mailers, fairs and everything you can think of," Garcia said.

He tells ABC15, the campaign helped generate 30,000 more voters in the August primary than in the previous primary.

Juanita Gonzales made sure to cast her vote.

"It took some work. We moved. I kept getting papers and letters saying I wasn't registered. But, I kept sending them back. So, I am in. I'm in,” said Gonzales.

And, she plans to vote again in five weeks.

ABC15 discovered some key issues for Latino voters include the economy, education, healthcare, and affordable housing.

Top of mind for Phillip Soto are not the specific campaign issues, but rather the vote itself.

"I really believe voting should be accessible to everybody,” said Soto.

Climate change and immigration, for Nicole Topete, are important.

But, as a proud millennial, she seeks trust.

"I feel there is a lot of misinformation and misconception about what, we as Latinos, believe in and care about. I think a lot of that comes from our personal stories and personal upbringing,” said Topete.

The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce released its 2022 Datos Report on Monday. It’s been, for 26 years, the most-comprehensive compilation of secondary research on Hispanic consumers.

"What we know, from the basic demographic standpoint, in Arizona Latinos make-up 30% of the state's population, 40% of the Phoenix metro, and more than 50% of our K-12 system. So, the message is the future is Hispanic," said Monica Villalobos, Chamber's resident.