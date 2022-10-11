Prop 308 could give 'Dreamers' in-state tuition

A statewide ballot measure, if approved, would give thousands of undocumented students access to in-state tuition.

Right now, non-citizens including young people brought to U.S. by their parents have to pay out-of-state tuition.

However, those so-called "Dreamers" believe they should pay the same as in-state students.

"I've grown up here -- I went here to middle school, high school all throughout," said Emilio Ortiz, a sophomore at Arizona State.

He told ABC15 that out-of-state tuition costs nearly $30,000 a year at ASU.

That's about $20,000 more than in-state tuition.

According to the Immigration Higher Ed Portal, about 2,000 undocumented students graduate from Arizona high schools every year.

"For the majority of us...we don't know any place that isn't Arizona," said Ortiz. "We all grew up here and do the same thing as everyone else."

Ortiz said he receives scholarships to offset the cost of tuition.

Still, he thinks in-state would help others in his situation.

Ortiz said came to the U.S. with his mom from Mexico when he was 10 years old.

Organizers with Prop 308 said many students could benefit if the measure passes.

However, some Republicans disagree.

"If passed, this will lead to an increase in taxes statewide and would use our tax dollars to pay for illegal aliens and non-citizens to attend university at an equal or lower cost compared to American citizens," said Dr Kelli Ward, chairwoman of Republican Party of Arizona.

However, a study from the state budget office said it would not impact the general fund.

Supporters also argued by lowering tuition, more students could afford college and help the economy.

"Any person earning a college degree because of this policy would be about $28 million in net profit for the state as total spending power for that group of people," said Carlos Alfaro, Yes on 308's campaign manager.

Ortiz said he just wants to be treated the same as other people who grew up in Arizona.

"We're all just the same here, we're all Arizonans...please don't consider us as foreigners but just as your neighbors," he said.

To view a complete list of ballot measures on this year's ballot and arguments for and against each proposition, click here.