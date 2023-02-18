Phoenix councilmember Laura Pastor inching closer to announcing a run for Congress

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council member Laura Pastor may be ready to announce her intention to run for Congress.

In a Facebook-post Thursday, Pastor thanked her husband, and acknowledged her lineage as the daughter of late Congressman Ed Pastor when she announced Adelante! Congreso!! (translation: Forward! Congress!!).

"Name ID is already important in politics so she's got that," said political consultant Chuck Coughlin, CEO and President of Highground Inc.

Coughlin believes when Laura Pastor officially enters the race, she will become the favorite. "She's been elected by a significant portion of the district's constituency as a representative on the Phoenix City Council for much of that area for years now," Coughlin said.

But, Pastor will not go unchallenged.

State Senate Minority Leader Raquel Teran, the former Democratic Party Chair, is one of several potential candidates considering a run.

"The Pastor name is deeply respected in the Hispanic Community. We will see if that can sustain itself," Coughlin added.

ABC15 made multiple attempts to contact Laura Pastor on Friday but did not hear back.