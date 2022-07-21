Watch Now
PAC accused of illegally receiving funds in Republican primary race for governor

The blur of car lights zip past the Arizona Capitol as the dome is illuminated in blue, along with other buildings and structures around the state as a symbol of support for Arizona's frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling the coronavirus Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
PHOENIX — A complaint was filed Thursday with the Arizona Secretary of State alleging that a political action committee, "Put Arizona First," illegally received and spent more than $2 million in the 2022 Republican primary for governor.

In the complaint, Public Integrity Alliance alleges “Put Arizona First” either "misrepresented the identity of its sole contributor” or “facilitated an illegal contribution in the name of another person."

A search of campaign finance records shows the “Put Arizona First” PAC has spent $2.1 million either supporting the candidacy of Republican Kari Lake or opposing her main primary rival, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Neither campaign is directly mentioned in the complaint. The Secretary of State's office will review the complaint before deciding if it will recommend that the Attorney General investigates it.

