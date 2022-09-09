New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address.

That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS.

Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were surprising to them.

“It’s confirmed what a lot of us have been saying for years now,” Carolina Rodriguez-Greer told ABC15.

Rodriguez-Greer is the Arizona State Director with Mi Familia Vota.

She says this poll is more than just a reflection of what’s important to Latino voters in Arizona.

“I hope this serves as a wake-up call for those who had Latinos pinned under one category or perhaps thinking that Latinos in Arizona are some sort of monolith,” she added.

Ivan Anguiano is a restaurant owner and says rising prices are a topic that sits on the top of his list.

“The government has to do something about this because it’s not normal the way the prices increase,” said Anguiano.

“That is a forefront issue because it’s impacting our daily lives,” added Rodriguez-Greer.

Inflation is, in fact, the number one issue Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address, according to the national poll conducted by UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota.

The top five issues Latino voters say elected officials should address are the following:

Inflation/Rising cost of living: 49% Crime and violence: 34% Jobs and the economy: 27% Abortion: 24% Lack of affordable housing and rents: 23%

“We’re real humans that care about issues like inflation and whether or not we can afford to give our families a good life,” added Rodriguez-Greer.

Rodriguez-Greer says she was surprised to see the majority of Latino voters want abortion to remain legal.

“80% believe that their personal belief shouldn’t dictate what people can do to their bodies,” she said.

The poll also shows more than 80% of Latino voters are likely to vote in the upcoming election

“It’s really encouraging to see how many Latinos in Arizona plan to vote,” Rodriguez-Greer told ABC15. She added this will make the Latino vote a decisive one in the state.

“The Latino voter in Arizona is a lot more aware, a lot more engaged, and absolutely understands the power of their vote,” said the Arizona State Director with Mi Familia Vota.

UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota said the following about the poll:

“The poll [t.nylas.com] was released as part of a multi-state, multi-year partnership between UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota, which represents the most powerful Latino civic engagement and democracy operation in the country. In 2022, UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota will execute an extensive, $15 million civic engagement effort working with Hispanic voters in eight states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Among other elements, this year’s campaign will include:

Registering over 100,000 voters.

Reaching out to a universe of nearly 2 million voters we connected with in 2020, with a specific focus on preventing voter drop-off from 2020.

Providing research and data on the perspectives and priorities of Hispanic voters.

Hosting candidate forums in multiple states with high profile statewide elections.

Providing voters with information on policy issues and voting access.

Significantly, the long-term partnership aims to break the boom-and-bust cycle of traditional electoral engagement, building sustained participation ecosystems that connect electoral engagement, policy advocacy, and community services, recognizing and building upon existing community assets and infrastructure. The two organizations will strengthen the connective tissue among those tracks between now and 2024."

