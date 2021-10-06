Maricopa County voters may get a ballot in the mailbox this week

PHOENIX — Ballots for the November 2021 Jurisdictional elections started going out in Maricopa County Wednesday.

There are almost 1.4 million voters eligible for these elections across 25 jurisdictions in the county. Voters will decide on items that could impact your community’s schools, such as how classrooms are funded, and if there will be new construction.

“I don’t think a lot of people know that we have up to four elections a year that are called for by local cities, school districts, town councils on the issues that are important to those communities,” said Maricopa County Elections Department Communications Director Megan Gilbertson.

Election Day for these bond and override elections is November 2.

You can mail back your ballot in its sealed and signed affidavit envelope by October 26, drop it off before 7pm on Election Day, or vote in person between October 25 and Election Day.

The last day to register to vote for this election was October 4.

If you are an eligible, registered voter, you will automatically receive a ballot in the mail, even if you’re not on the active early voting list.

Check your status to see if you’re eligible, find important election deadlines, voting locations and more by heading here.