Maricopa County sees record number on early voting list this year

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Elections Department officials say it has a record number of people on the active early voter list this year.

There are about 2.5 million registered voters in the County, with about 78% of them currently on the active early voting list.

"That's an increase over 2020 and, really, the highest number we've had in Maricopa County," said county elections communications director Megan Gilbertson.

In 2020, she said, about 75% of voters were on the active early voting list.

According to state numbers, more than 3.1 million registered voters total are on the active early voting list.

Some people told ABC15 at first, they wanted to be on the list for access to mail-in ballots because of COVID-19 back in 2020. This year, they said, it's out of convenience.

Gilbertson assures voters that whichever way they choose to vote for the August primary and November general election, they should feel safe about it.

"We are proud to be able to provide a robust and very secure early voting system for voters who choose that option, but for voters that would prefer to cast that ballot in person, we also provide a lot of security and oversight, including ensuring that we have bipartisan workers throughout the entire process," Gilbertson said. "The most important thing is that voters have the ability to cast their ballot in the way in which it works for them."

If you vote by mail in the primary, you can either mail back your ballot by July 26, or drop it off at any drop box location in your county.

You have until July 22 to request a ballot by mail for the August primary.

If you're voting in-person, Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 2.

In Maricopa County, you do not have an assigned voting location. You can go to any location in the county.