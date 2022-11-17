Kathy Hoffman concedes in race against Tom Horne, Kari Lake refuses to concede in gov. race

PHOENIX — Kathy Hoffman has conceded to Tom Horne in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to a statement she shared online.

After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me during this election. And I especially want to thank my family for all of their love and support. — Kathy Hoffman (@kathyhoffman_az) November 17, 2022

As of Thursday morning, Horne led Hoffman by about 9,000 votes with 16,892 votes left to count in Arizona.

Horne, a Republican, held the schools' chief position from 2003 to 2011 before being elected state attorney general.

Horne is most recently a partner at a law firm in the Valley.

“My friends tell me, ‘You’re going backwards for running superintendent again.’ I say, ‘No, the big problems are in the schools and that’s what I want to work on,’” he told ABC15 during his campaign run.

Hoffman, the incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction, ran her campaign largely on pushing for more funding for education.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Kari Lake released a statement Thursday morning stating that she refuses to concede in the race for governor again Katie Hobbs. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Hobbs on Monday. As of Thursday morning, Hobbs leads Lake by 17,200 votes, with 16,892 votes left to count in Arizona.