Judge grants Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots

A judge has granted Kari Lake's request to inspect various ballots counted Arizona's 2022 election.

Previous coverage of Kari Lake's lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials can be viewed in the player above.

The ruling states that a representative chosen by Lake will be given the opportunity to inspect the following:



50 randomly selected "ballot-on-demand" ballots cast on Election Day from six Maricopa County vote centers chosen by her representative.

50 randomly selected early ballots cast in the 2022 general election from six separate Maricopa County batches chosen by her representative.

50 randomly selected BOD printed ballots that were marked spoiled on Election day from six separate Maricopa County vote centers chosen by her representative.

The judge denied Lake's request to copy and photograph ballots.

The lawsuit filed by Lake alleges that "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County," many of which being in the form of mail-in ballots.

Lake also claims that as many as 29,257 Republican voters were disenfranchised on Election Day as a result of tabulator or printer failures experienced at polling locations on election day.

The ruling can be read below:

The lawsuit filed by Kari Lake can be read below:

Can't see the documents? Click here to read the ruling and click here to read the original lawsuit.