Judge dismisses lawsuit against Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

A lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors regarding issues in the 2022 General Election was dismissed by a judge Friday.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Josh Barnett, who claimed the issues caused the results of the election to be "cast into incurable certainty due to election maladministration," according to court documents.

Barnett ran to represent District One in the U.S. House but lost the Republican primary to David Schweikert in August.

The judge ultimately granted the motion to dismiss.

The full lawsuit can be read below.