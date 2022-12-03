Watch Now
NewsPoliticalYour Voice, Your Vote | ABC15 Arizona

Actions

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Lawsuit revolved around issues in the 2022 General Election
Maricopa County recruiting medical examiners; offering money back for schooling
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Maricopa.gov
Maricopa County recruiting medical examiners; offering money back for schooling
Posted at 11:07 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 01:07:48-05

A lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors regarding issues in the 2022 General Election was dismissed by a judge Friday.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Josh Barnett, who claimed the issues caused the results of the election to be "cast into incurable certainty due to election maladministration," according to court documents.

Barnett ran to represent District One in the U.S. House but lost the Republican primary to David Schweikert in August.

The judge ultimately granted the motion to dismiss.

The full lawsuit can be read below.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!