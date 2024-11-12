Juan Ciscomani wins CD6 over Kirsten Engel, according to Decision Desk projections

PHOENIX — Juan Ciscomani has reportedly won Congressional District 6 over Kirsten Engel, according to Decision Desk projections.

Congressional District 6 (CD6) covers Greenlee County, the majority of Cochise County, as well as areas of Graham, Pima, and Pinal counties.

Ciscomani is the incumbent who was elected to the seat in 2022. He currently sits on the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. Previously, he worked as an aide to former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R).

According to Ciscomani’s campaign website, he supports increasing border security, with a plan to “end catch and release,” renew building the southern U.S. border wall, and reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

He supports the military, veterans, and first responders, and believes in “securing America’s energy independence,” according to his campaign website.

