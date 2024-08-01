Watch Now
Hamadeh wins Republican primary for Congressional District 8, according to Decision Desk

Blake Masters, Abraham Hamadeh and Arizona House speaker Ben Toma faced off for a seat in the Congressional District 8
PHOENIX — Abe Hamadeh is the projected winner of the Republican primary election for Congressional District 8, according to Decision Desk.

Hamadeh will face off against Democrat Gregory Whitten in the Congressional District 8 race in November after Whitten ran unopposed.

Blake Masters, Abraham Hamadeh and Arizona House speaker Ben Toma faced off for the Republican seat in Arizona's primary election.

Both Masters and Hamadeh received a Trump endorsement during their 2022 campaigns.

Toma was endorsed by sitting congresswoman Debbie Lesko as well as former Governor Jan Brewer.

