Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House, per Associated Press

Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Stanton served as Phoenix mayor from 2012 to 2018.

Prior to his election as mayor, Stanton served nine years on the Phoenix City Council and as Arizona's Deputy Attorney General.

Stanton has been a House Representative since 2019.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released the following statement following the announcement of Stanton's reelection:

“As the former mayor of Phoenix and now member of Congress, Greg Stanton knows how important it is to focus on what really matters: fixing the roads and helping people get where they need to go, clean drinking water, affordable health care. He’s been a champion for the Valley and that’s why voters are sending him back to Congress. The DCCC is proud to have played a role in helping to re-elect Greg, and we extend a warm congratulations to him on his victory.”

