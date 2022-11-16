Governor-Elect Hobbs calls for unity to deal with state's problems

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs met with her supporters Tuesday and addressed the state for the first time as Arizona's Governor-elect.

Hobbs said democracy was the winner on election night, "In this election, Arizonans chose solving our problems over conspiracy theories. We chose sanity over chaos, and we chose unity over division."

Funding public education, including lifting the aggregate expenditure limit which requires school districts to seek legislative approval before having access to any state funding of about $1.15 billion dollars, and dealing with the border and the economy are all high on Hobbs' agenda. So is abortion rights. "As soon as my term begins, I will do everything in my power to repeal the draconian 1864 abortion ban that puts many women's lives at risk," Hobbs said.

The governor-elect also said it's time to secure and modernize Arizona's water supply.

Hobbs wants to upgrade infrastructure and come up with better ways of conserving and managing the resource.

"It's time to hold corporations accountable who want to give our water away to foreign governments like Saudi Arabia because we need that water here for our families and business," Hobbs said.

Hobbs will have to work with a legislature that holds Republican majorities in both chambers.

Democrat Raquel Teran, the incoming Senate Minority Leader, will be one of the lawmakers who will help steer the Hobbs' agenda. "The reality is the Republican Party does have very extreme people that they've elected, but there are also some folks we can work with," Teran said.

Political Consultant Chuck Coughlin of Highground Inc. says dealing with Republicans will be a challenge. "It's like having crazy relatives in your house. They're going to be there until they decide to leave and that's a challenge for Republicans. What do you do with the crazy relatives inside the house," Coughlin said.

The Governor-elect was reaching out to them Tuesday, but she also issued a warning.

"For those of you who prefer to obstruct, spread misinformation, and continue to pursue an extreme agenda out of touch with this state, take note of the results of this election," said Hobbs.

For the first time in decades, Democrats have a seat at the table at the legislature. Backed by a governor's veto power over the Republican agenda.