GOP Vice President nominee JD Vance to attend Glendale rally next week

GLENDALE, AZ — Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance is heading to the Valley next week.

The senator from Ohio will make his way to Glendale on Wednesday, July 31 to speak at a rally.

"JD Vance is devastated to see the path of death and destruction left behind by Kamala Harris and her activist friends. As Vice President, JD Vance will help President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order in Arizona! We can Make America Great Again by tackling lawlessness head-on, ceasing the endless flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border, and reversing the detrimental effects of inflation by restoring people’s wealth," read a statement from the Trump/Vance campaign.

The doors open at 3 p.m. at the Arizona Christian University Event Center and the rally is set to start at 6 p.m. To register for tickets, click here.