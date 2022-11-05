Getting tired of all the politics? You are not alone

Have you had enough of all the political advertising, election news and candidate profiles yet? You wouldn't be alone.

At "Keep It Cut" on 7th avenue and Osborn, the hum of an electric razor drowns out the noise of the campaigns.

"I mailed it in a while ago and so as far as I'm concerned it's over," said Gordon Wilson as he sat in the chair while the stylist took a little off the top.

Wilson was just one of the customers Friday morning looking to get tidied up for the weekend and get ready to get on with life.

"I sent in my ballot. And you know we got 4-5 days. You know I'm just waiting for it to be done. I think everyone at this point is," said Corey Holmes while he was getting his haircut.

In Mesa, it was a day in the park for the Wimmer family. Out enjoying the sun, the fountains and chasing pigeons at Riverview park. A break from the TV, the internet and no politics.

"It's nice to disconnect and get out like this, dad Ryan Wimmer said. "It's nice to have a break from all the exposure. We don't watch a lot of television. Still we're watching a video on YouTube. It's political ads constantly."

For the Wimmer's and yes, the rest of us, the end is near. After Tuesday, the only thing left to remind you of an election will be the campaign signs waiting to be picked up.

