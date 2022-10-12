Former Vice President Mike Pence endorses Blake Masters for Senate

PHOENIX — Former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Arizona Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters on Tuesday.

Pence was in Phoenix attending a Club for Growth event on school choice with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

"The people of Arizona deserve to know Blake Masters may be the difference between a Democrat majority in the Senate and a Republican majority," Pence said.

The Arizona Senate race is being closely watched nationally.

Republicans view beating incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly as doable but difficult, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted Governor Ducey to run for Senate.

"I want to say thank you to Blake Masters who I'm here today in support of," the governor said.

Even with the endorsements of former President Donald Trump and now Pence, Masters is fighting to catch Kelly.

A poll done last week leading up to the Senate debate by OH Predictive Insights, shows Kelly still has a double-digit lead over Masters 46%-33%. But, the big surprise is the support Libertarian candidate Marc Victor received. The OH poll gives him 15%.

Pence accused Kelly of rubber stamping President Biden's agenda, which Pence says had led to soaring inflation, high crime rates, and an open border. The Kelly campaign responded, "Senator Kelly's coalition of support from Republicans, Independents, and Democrats alike has only grown since he took office."

Arizonans start voting as soon as Wednesday, and they are more excited than ever to send Senator Kelly back to Washington to push past partisan politics and deliver real results for their families," said Arielle Devorah, Mark Kelly for Senate spokesperson.